Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.(KTUL, FAMILY PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four Oklahoma men who were last seen riding their bicycles more than a week ago were shot and dismembered.

And authorities say a man considered a person of interest in the case has since disappeared.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says the bodies found late last week in the Deep Fork River are those of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. The men were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles the evening of Oct. 9.

Prentice says officers interviewed a man Friday who has since been reported missing and may be suicidal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler
A burned mustang sits among the other cars involved.
The Robinson Family Farm talks what’s next after a grass fire torched 70 cars
Robinson Education Foundation Gala Gatsby Night - 10.17.22
Robinson Education Foundation Gala Gatsby Night - 10.17.22