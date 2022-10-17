Students arrested after Instagram threat against Killeen ISD campuses

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A student who attends Patterson Middle School and second student who attends Chaparral High School will be charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District learned of a “potential Instagram threat” against three of its campuses.

The school district received anonymous tips at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night about the threat.

The school district’s police department investigated the threat overnight and learned it was not credible.

Later on Monday morning, the police had a list of potential suspects and, eventually, the two students were arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center.

“Killeen ISD takes all threats very seriously and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” the school district said in a news release, “The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated.”

