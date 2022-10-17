Students arrested after Instagram threat against Killeen ISD campuses

File Graphic
File Graphic(Source: Pixabay/MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A student who attends Patterson Middle School and second student who attends Chaparral High School will be charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, after the Killeen Independent School District learned of a “potential Instagram threat” against three of its campuses.

The school district received anonymous tips at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night about the threat.

The school district’s police department investigated the threat overnight and learned it was not credible.

Later on Monday morning, the police had a list of potential suspects and, eventually, the two students were arrested and transported to the juvenile detention center.

“Killeen ISD takes all threats very seriously and will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” the school district said in a news release, “The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated.”

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer

Latest News

Kaycon Gage Wilson, of Columbus, Texas
Drug dealer arrested after trying to enter club with gun in Northgate: police
Federal grant pushes city bridge projects forward
Federal grant helps Waco repair bridges
Primrose Creek Repairs
Waco receives $800,000 federal grant to improve bridges surrounding Primrose Creek
Destructive fire in downtown Marlin
Downtown Marlin historic building fire