A Taste of Chilly Fall Air This Week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Our first true “Fall Cold Front” of the year has moved through, and we are going to see some rather cool temperatures filter into Central Texas over the next few days. Skies will clear out tonight and that will allow temperatures to dip into the 40s in many locations. It will be sunny, breezy, and cool on Tuesday. Highs will only make it into the upper 60s, which is well below our normal high of 80°. Winds will die down Tuesday night, and that will help to cause temperatures to really tumble as we head into Wednesday morning! We will likely see record setting lows in the mid-to-upper 30s, and a few outlying areas may even see some early season frost.

This cool snap won’t last long, as we will see temperatures quickly rebound into the 80s Thursday. It’s going to be a warm and breezy weekend, with highs in the upper 80s and south winds running 15-25 mph. Our next weather system looks to arrive early next week, bringing us on next shot for rain.

