Temple High School alumna named contestant on new season of ‘Love is Blind’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple High School alumna is looking for love, but without actually seeing her soulmate.

Nancy Rodriguez will be featured on the new season of the Netflix series “Love is Blind” premiering this Wednesday.

“For her to tell me she’s going to get married in the next 30 days. It was like okay don’t pass out, don’t pass out,” her mother, Erendira Diaz told KWTX News 10.

Rodriguez graduated from Temple High School in 2008. She spent many years on the field as the high school mascot.

Instead of meeting football fans, Rodriguez will now be meeting a love interest through the show’s “pods.”

The show will feature Rodriguez plus 14 other women and 15 men. Couples can talk to each other in these “pods,” but cannot physically see each other. They can only meet face-to face if they accept a marriage proposal.

The couples then live together and plan weddings to be held at the end of four weeks. In the trailer, Rodriguez can be seen walking down the aisle wearing a wedding dress.

“I couldn’t believe it because she told me she didn’t believe in marriage,” Diaz said. “So for her, doing it I was like okay baby I’m not going to say much, but I’m here to support you.”

Diaz can be heard in the season 3 trailer telling someone “you’re trying to be somebody else that you’re not.” The mother promises lots of surprises in store for viewers this season.

“I can tell you there’s some good stuff coming out of that show,” Diaz said.

The first four episodes of “Love is Blind” will come out on Netflix this Wednesday. The following episodes will be released over the next few weeks, with the finale coming out on Nov. 9.

Rodriguez and her mom plan on watching the entire season next month on a vacation in Mexico.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.