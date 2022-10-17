Waco receives $800,000 federal grant to improve bridges surrounding Primrose Creek

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration awarded an $800,000 grant to Waco that will fund the planning process of repairing seven bridges surrounding Primrose Creek in Southeast Waco.

The funding is from the Bridge Investment Program which is a part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help build, replace and repair bridges across the country.

“This is a planning grant to help us put together some preliminary plans and schemes to deal with seven bridges over Primrose Creek that are substandard bridges that need to be replaced,” Waco’s Director of Public Works Amy Burlarley-Hyland said.

Burlarley-Hyland said those streets and bridges in the area are prone to flooding when Waco receives heavy rainfall. She said the flooding impairs the public and first responders who need to travel through the area.

“One of the things that happens is Primrose Creek overtops those bridges when they have a significant rainfall event,” she said. “They’re older, so they were built to withstand a five-year rain event. Obviously, it won’t handle a 100-year storm. It wouldn’t handle any sort of prolonged event without overtopping the channel and flooding the area, so it’s just a matter of older infrastructure that needs to be updated.”

The $800,000 grant is a part of the first round of federal funding that is intended to help cities put the projects into action with hefty planning.

“We’re going to do some in-depth looks at the hydraulics and hydrology, and when there are heavy rains and things flood in that area, what areas flood and what can we do to keep them from flooding in the future?” Burlarley-Hyland said.

Now that the city received the grant, Burlarley-Hyland said the department will hire a consulting engineer to help them with planning. Once they finish the repair plan and total the costs, the city will apply for a construction grant in hopes of completing the project in the next few years.

Waco is one of the 23 cities throughout the nation that received a federal grant from the first round of the Bridge Investment Program Grants. It is the only city in Texas to be awarded the funding.

“I’m beyond excited that we got this grant, and, to be the only city in the state of Texas that got a grant and one of 23 across the United States, I think it’s just phenomenal,” Burlarley-Hyland said.

Because the funding is from the federal level, the city is able to move forward with the much-needed project.

“We wouldn’t have had the money to fund this project if it wasn’t for this,” Burlarley-Hyland said. “It’s a project that was on our list that’s important to us, but we didn’t have any money set aside or to start this work at all, so, now, we can do work that is important to the city.”

The Public Works Department for Waco applied for four grants concerning different bridges in the city; however, they received funding for the Primrose Creek bridges. While Burlarley-Hyland is grateful for the funds for this project, she hopes they will receive more planning grants from the federal grant program for other projects in the city.

The goal of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is to help modernize cities’ infrastructure and connect communities together, according to United States Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Bridge Investment Program will award a total of $12.5 billion over a span of five years. Almost $2.4 billion will be awarded to city projects in 2022, and $18.4 million was awarded during the first round of grants, including Waco and 22 other cities throughout the nation.

The bridges that the city plans to repair around Primrose Creek include the following:

Gurley Lane Bridge

S. 3rd Street Bridge

Garden Drive Bridge

12th Street Bridge

S. 4th Street Bridge

S. 18th Street Bridge

Proposed channel improvements between Gurley Lane and Garden Dr.

