Degrees of Science: Lights Out Texas with Michaela McCown & Anna Dunbar

Every year, billions of birds migrate across the state of Texas twice a year - in the spring and in the fall. A majority of them fly over us when we are sleeping at night. One problem.. when they pass over us at night they can become disoriented by bright lights, which, can cause them to collide with buildings or windows. Lights Out Texas aims to help the birds get to their destination(s) safely by us simply turning off our lights at night from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Michaela McCown and Anna Dunbar talk more about the effort of the Lights Out Texas program along with more reasons why and how we can all help!(KWTX)
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
