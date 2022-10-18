Drugs, weapons seized during law enforcement operation in Milam County

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - Three people were arrested and drugs, weapons, and a military explosive device container were seized during a joint operation involving the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the Milam County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The seizure was made the early-morning hours of Oct. 17, 2022 after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence on Russel Drive outside the City of Rockdale. The exact address was not provided by officials.

“A substantial number of controlled substances and weapons were seized,” the Milam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Phillip Pounder and Chrystal Rivison were both charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. A third person, Raul Avila, was charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly having a “wrong, fictitious, altered, or obscured license plate.”

Authorities seized more than 1,100 grams of methamphetamine, more than 10 grams of heroin, more than 38 grams of cocaine, more than 270 grams of marijuana, more than 19 grams of crack cocaine and more than 200 pills of “other controlled substances,” officials said.

Additionally, investigators seized 16 weapons and the container for the military explosive device.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is urged to call the Milam County Sheriff’s Office at 254-697-7033.

Milam County drugs and weapons seizure
Milam County drugs and weapons seizure(Milam County Sheriff's Office)

