Motorcyclist injured in I-14 wreck changed lanes when unsafe, DPS says

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The 58-year-old rider of a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle suffered serious injuries after he rode onto the shoulder of I-14 and changed lanes when it was unsafe to do so, The Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The collision happened on Oct. 15, 2022 at about 2 p.m. in Nolanville.

“The rider of the motorcycle changed lanes when unsafe, abruptly cut across all lanes of travel, and lost control” of the motorcycle, DPS said.

“The motorcycle then went down in the bar ditch.”

DPS said the motorcyclist was transported by air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Temple emergency room with serious injuries.

