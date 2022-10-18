Record low temperatures on the way Wednesday morning

It’s hard to believe that just a few days ago, Central Texas experienced the latest 100° high temperature on record because we’re now gearing up for what’s expected to be record low temperatures Wednesday morning! An abnormally cold airmass for this time of year has moved into the Eastern U.S. and the colder air finally pushed into Central Texas Monday. The breezy north winds and some clouds overnight have kept temperatures warmer than what they could be, but there’s still a chill out there with morning temperatures today dipping into the 40s and low 50s. Even with sunshine today, we’re forecasting highs today to only reach the mid-to-upper 60s! Gusty north winds near 20 MPH may make it feel a bit colder than it actually is outside, but the full sunshine returning this afternoon will certainly help make it feel warmer. As skies stay clear and winds go calm overnight, we’ll be exceedingly efficient at cooling the atmosphere off. We’re forecasting morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s Wednesday which may break the record low of 37° set back in 1989.

Despite the significant chill tonight and tomorrow, we’re forecasting a quick rebound in temperatures. Morning lows only near 50° Thursday morning should warm into the mid-80s for a high as west winds boost temperatures thanks to downsloping winds. We’re expecting mid-to-upper 80s Friday too, but it won’t be until this weekend that south winds return and bring humidity back into the atmosphere. The extra humidity means morning lows start out in the 60s while afternoon highs may near 90°. Winds will be a bit gusty Saturday, Sunday, and likely Monday too out of the south between 15 and 30 MPH as our next storm system approaches. We’re still not quite sure when the next storm system will move in, either Monday or Tuesday of next week, but we should see a quick shot of rain whenever it does arrive with another drop in temperatures behind the rain too. Next week’s temperatures, however, won’t be nearly as cool as what we’re seeing this week.

