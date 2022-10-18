Record low temperatures Wednesday morning may bring some the first frost of the season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Although the first half of October went down in the history books as the 4th hottest first half of October all-time, we’re now staring down what looks to be record low temperatures Wednesday morning! The combination of clear skies and calm winds should allow for extremely efficient cooling after sunset tonight allowing for lows Wednesday morning to be the coldest they’ve been since late March.

Record low of 37° may be broken!

Frost is not forecast to be widespread Wednesday morning, but patchy frost is possible across some parts of Central Texas. The most likely locations to see frost are cities and towns east of I-35 and especially east of I-45. (KWTX, NWS)

Although Tuesday’s morning chill in the 40s and low 50s made it feel very fall-like outside, we’re going to flip right to winter overnight. Most cities and towns will see overnight lows bottom out in the mid-to-upper 30s. There will be pockets of low 40s, mainly for the southern third of our area, and there may be some spots that reach freezing too, especially near I-45.

Wednesday’s record low is 37° set back in 1989. Should we reach our forecast low of 36°, it’ll be the earliest we’ve reached 36° or lower since October 8th 1952!

Frost for some, not all

Although no one in Texas is under a frost advisory, there’s the possibility for some patchy frost to form overnight. For the majority of Central Texans, frost is not expected, but more rural, low-lying, and sheltered locations could potentially see frost early Wednesday. The most likely locations for frost are east of I-35. Thankfully, tonight’s potential for frost likely won’t last long enough to cause issues for agricultural interests.

Some in Texas freeze, but not us

The majority of the state remains out of frost advisories and freeze warnings, but cities and towns in East Texas may see the first freeze of fall Wednesday morning. (KWTX, NWS)

The United States’ weather is pretty much split down the middle of the country. A cold Canadian airmass has settled into pretty much everywhere east of the Rockies. The coldest air from this cold snap is settling across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and into the Southeastern U.S., but parts of Texas may actually see freezing temperatures tonight.

The exceptionally cold October air is settling across the eastern half of the United States and many cities in the Southeastern U.S. are forecast to see their first freeze of the season. (KWTX, NWS)

Freeze warnings are in place from just across the Trinity River into most of East Texas. In fact, freeze warnings, issued for the first freeze of the cold weather season, stretch continuously from East Texas into Oklahoma and eastward into the Deep South. Believe it or not, coastal communities from New Orleans eastward through Pensacola are under freeze warnings!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.