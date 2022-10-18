Self-defense and survival training course for women in Temple providing tools for protection and safety

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Cultivate Events and Enrichment Center in Temple is offering self-defense and survival training courses for women during the last two Tuesday’s and Thursday’s of October to provide women with tools and techniques to protect themselves in dangerous situations.

“In this area, we know there are issues with trafficking, and our girls are under attack more than ever,” Doree Collins, Executive Director of Cultivate Events and Enrichment Center, said. “If they can be equipped with ways to protect themselves, then why not create a space where they can do that.”

According to Saef System School of Defense in Killeen, about one in six women will experience a violent situation in their lifetime. The situation could range from being attacked while walking alone at night or being abused by an intimate partner.

A majority of women who learn self defense say they feel more confident and safe.

That’s why Saef System Instructor and father of daughters, Richard White, is persistent on teaching self-defense courses to provide these tactics.

“I try to give people what they need to get home, that’s what this is all about,” he said.

White, who has been teaching self-defense for over a decade, will teach the course in Temple.

“We are going to put them in scenarios of being grabbed because that is generally the most common way a women is attacked, how to escape from that, situational awareness...we are trying to get them prepared to live in this world that is pretty difficult to live in, especially for women,” White said.

White said the course will consist of both beginner and advanced techniques. He said the course will also feature simulated situations to teach women what to look for in certain situations.

“Self-defense and safety is about 90% mental and 10% physical,” White said. “If you’re not responsive and not aware, then you’re not going to react properly.”

He said women do not have to be physically fit to protect themselves.

“Everybody doesn’t need to be extremely muscular or have the best cardio,” White said. “We are not talking about a sport or a competition. We are talking about everyone getting home safely...so we are trying to train everyone to work with their limitations so that they have none.”

The course is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday until the end of October. Courses will be held at Cultivate Event and Enrichment Center in Temple. It is $75 , and women who are interested can sign up by sending an email to safesystem@gmail.com.

It is also recommended to wear gym clothes and no jewelry.

White said even after attending one course, Women should continue to practice the tools and techniques to always be prepared.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.