Texas Game Warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of Lake Waco marina.

In the early morning hours of October 12th, surveillance footage shows a new silver Ford F-150 shooting a white-tailed doe and buck and then leaving the two animals at the entrance of the marina to rot.

“It’s federal property, and they did this roughly right before 2am in the morning,” Justin Patrick, the General Manager of Lake Waco Marina, tells KWTX. “At 11 o’clock those deer were still laying there, breathing and alive. Suffering.”

Texas Game Warden officials tell KWTX the suspects didn’t have permission to hunt on the private property. “We don’t know if these are licensed hunters, and then they took these animals at night with the aid of artificial lights,” he said. “And all these things are illegal.”

After the shooting, the suspects are also believed to have burglarized ‘The Minnow’ restaurant building at the marina, which is currently vacant for the off season.

The suspects face felony charges for the illegal killing, as well as burglary charges from Waco Police Department.

The game warden is offering a $1000 reward to anyone who can provide information to help solve this case.

“We just ask the public to please provide any information on the whereabouts, the identity, or further information on who is responsible for doing this,” Serbanic said.

Those wishing to share an anonymous tip can do so either through the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-792-4263 (GAME), or online at the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

