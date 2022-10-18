Vets Fest to help raise funds for Central Texas veteran celebrations, ceremonies

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who wish to help the McLennan County Veterans Association raise funds to help pay for its annual Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Day parade, and flag retirement ceremony can do so during the Vet Fest barbecue sale.

Brisket and sausage barbecue plates, with traditional fixings, will be on sale for $12.50 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can dine in at VFW Post 6008, located at 725 Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt. You can also order a plate for carry out.

Email orders to tommyparker75@aol.com or call the order in to 254-666-6008 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. the day of the event.

MORE INFORMATION BELOW:

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer

Latest News

This week's Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple where a charitable soul spends almost all her...
Charitable soul spends almost all her time providing for others
Helberg Barbecue in Speegleville is having to change it's menu due to a turkey shortage caused...
Central Texas BBQ joints short on turkey, modifying menus
News 10 Anchor Megan Boyd with Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott
Full interview with Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott
Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott was recently honored as the Texas Superintendent of the...
KWTX@4: Temple ISD superintendent honored with prestigious designation