Vets Fest to help raise funds for Central Texas veteran celebrations, ceremonies

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans who wish to help the McLennan County Veterans Association raise funds to help pay for its annual Memorial Day ceremony, Veterans Day parade, and flag retirement ceremony can do so during the Vet Fest barbecue sale.

Brisket and sausage barbecue plates, with traditional fixings, will be on sale for $12.50 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can dine in at VFW Post 6008, located at 725 Sun Valley Boulevard in Hewitt. You can also order a plate for carry out.

Email orders to tommyparker75@aol.com or call the order in to 254-666-6008 from 9:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. the day of the event.

