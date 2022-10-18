Waco man was free on bond when he tried to slash ex-wife’s throat with a box cutter, police say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 55-year-old Waco man who was free on bond when police say he tried to slash his ex-wife’s neck with a box cutter while she was at work is back in the McLennan Couty Jail.

Waco police arrested Gregory Emerson Williams on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after an Oct. 11 incident that left his ex-wife with cuts on her right hand and face and a shallow slashing wound to her neck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Williams, who county records show is a cemetery worker, came to the restaurant where his ex-wife works, threatened to kill her and tried to cut her throat with a box cutter.

A struggle ensued and the woman suffered cuts to her forehead, her right hand and a scratch to her neck from the box cutter, the affidavit alleges.

The woman was able to fend him off while a customer called police, the affidavit states. Williams left the restaurant before police arrived, but they caught up to him and arrested him.

“(The woman) is afraid that Gregory will succeed in his attempt to kill her,” the affidavit alleges.

Court records show Williams was convicted of assault-family violence and violating a protective order in 2006.

The affidavit also alleges Williams was arrested twice in January after police say he assaulted his ex-wife and stabbed his ex-wife’s son with a knife.

Williams also was arrested in June on allegations he violated the conditions of his bond by assaulting his former wife’s son, and again on Oct. 9 by threatening to kill his ex-wife, according to the affidavit.

Williams remains jailed under bonds totaling $210,000.

