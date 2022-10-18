Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor

Stephanie Fair is accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the death of Timothy Harr
Stephanie Fair is accused of intoxicated manslaughter for the death of Timothy Harr(Lubbock County DA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office.

On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing up a tire on a tractor parked on the side of the road on FM 2641 near North University Ave.

Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

According to the warrant, a DPS trooper arrived at the crash and was informed that Harr had been pronounced dead on the scene. The trooper then spoke to medical staff who informed him they strongly suspected Fair was intoxicated and that she was refusing medical treatment.

A tractor and a pickup crashed near North University Ave. and FM 2641 in North Lubbock County.
A tractor and a pickup crashed near North University Ave. and FM 2641 in North Lubbock County.(KCBD NewsChannel 11 Peyton Toups)

The trooper made his way over to Fair who was sitting on the ground nearby and proceeded to ask her for her driver’s license. Fair, asking the trooper to help her stand up, appeared to be unsteady on her feet and seemed to have trouble with her speech, according to the warrant. He also noted she had bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol emanating from her person. The trooper asked if she would consent to perform a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) which she agreed to do. However, Fair allegedly refused to follow directions during the test, at which point the trooper placed her under arrest and asked her to consent to a blood draw, which she agreed to.

Fair was brought to the Lubbock County Detention Center but had still not signed the paperwork to perform the blood draw, despite continuing to agree to it. According to the warrant, Fair was uncooperative during the draw and began to throw her jewelry around before being booked.

Stephanie Fair is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on an $85,000 bond.

A tractor and a pickup crashed near North University Ave. and FM 2641 in North Lubbock County.
A tractor and a pickup crashed near North University Ave. and FM 2641 in North Lubbock County.(KCBD NewsChannel 11 Peyton Toups)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Police search for missing 15-year-old.
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer

Latest News

Rhonda Denise Taylor’s 38-year-old son Kevin Roderick Gordon II was killed in a hit-and-run on...
After officials took five days to notify her of her son’s death, Killeen mother is asking for answers
FastCast
Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy Up Your Dishes! - 10.18.22
Tidy Up Tuesday: Tidy Up Your Dishes! - 10.18.22
McLennan County Veterans' Association Vets Fest - 10.18.22
McLennan County Veterans' Association Vets Fest - 10.18.22