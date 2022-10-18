Warrant details arrest of woman charged in fatal crash involving farm tractor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stephanie Fair, charged with intoxicated manslaughter, in connection with the death of Timothy Harr last Friday afternoon, has been made public by the Lubbock County District Attorney’s office.

On October 14, 2022, Timothy Harr was struck and killed while airing up a tire on a tractor parked on the side of the road on FM 2641 near North University Ave.

Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

According to the warrant, a DPS trooper arrived at the crash and was informed that Harr had been pronounced dead on the scene. The trooper then spoke to medical staff who informed him they strongly suspected Fair was intoxicated and that she was refusing medical treatment.

A tractor and a pickup crashed near North University Ave. and FM 2641 in North Lubbock County. (KCBD NewsChannel 11 Peyton Toups)

The trooper made his way over to Fair who was sitting on the ground nearby and proceeded to ask her for her driver’s license. Fair, asking the trooper to help her stand up, appeared to be unsteady on her feet and seemed to have trouble with her speech, according to the warrant. He also noted she had bloodshot eyes and the odor of alcohol emanating from her person. The trooper asked if she would consent to perform a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST) which she agreed to do. However, Fair allegedly refused to follow directions during the test, at which point the trooper placed her under arrest and asked her to consent to a blood draw, which she agreed to.

Fair was brought to the Lubbock County Detention Center but had still not signed the paperwork to perform the blood draw, despite continuing to agree to it. According to the warrant, Fair was uncooperative during the draw and began to throw her jewelry around before being booked.

Stephanie Fair is charged with intoxicated manslaughter and is being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on an $85,000 bond.

