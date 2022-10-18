Wrong-way driver from Killeen killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty, of Killeen, as the wrong-way driver blamed for a pileup on I-35 that eventually claimed her life.

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles due to a wrong way driver on IH-35 in Troy on Oct. 15, 2022 at about 4:30 a.m.

DPS said a 2016 Chevrolet Cruz car, driven by 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty, of Killeen, was travelling north on IH-35 the wrong way in the southbound lane.

Shaley Canty’s Chevrolet collided with 2007 GMC passenger van, operated by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia which was traveling the right way on the southbound lanes, DPS said.

Moments after the initial collision, a 2019 Kenworth tractor trailer operated by a 25-year-old man from Prince Albert, Canada, collided with the disabled Chevrolet in the highway.

Moments later, a 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup operated by a 66-year-old man from Plano, Texas, also collided with the disabled Chevrolet.

DPS said Canty was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple with serious injuries and died on Oct. 17, 2022.

The driver and two occupants of the Toyota sustained suspected minor injuries. The driver of the GMC van was not injured.

The driver and two occupants of the Kenworth also were uninjured.

DPS said the crash investigation is “still active and open” and “toxicology reports are pending.”

