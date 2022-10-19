1 of 2 fugitives wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles captured

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the two fugitives wanted in the theft of an estimated $750,000 in vehicles across the state of Texas has been captured, Waco police announced Tuesday.

The Mesquite Police Department captured 33-year-old Isabel Gonzales Monday, October 24th. Police said she was taken into custody following a 30 minute pursuit. The woman allegedly led authorities on a chase while driving a stolen pickup.

Gonzalez is in the process of being extradited to the McLennan County Jail.

Meantime, police said her alleged accomplice, 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, is still on the run. Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts should call the Waco Police Department.

According to the Waco Police Department, Hernandez is also wanted for causing a wreck, and not stopping to render aid, as he fled from Waco Police Officers during a traffic stop.

Waco Police Detectives are working closely with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson Police Department, Bellmead Police Department, Plano Police Department and other agencies across the state of Texas.

If you have any information regarding the location of Gonzalez or Hernandez, please call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or online at wacocrimestoppers.org.

