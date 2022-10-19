1 of 2 fugitives wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles captured

Rolando Hernandez remains on the lam, Waco police say
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.(Waco Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One of the two fugitives wanted in the theft of an estimated $750,000 in vehicles across the state of Texas has been captured, Waco police announced Tuesday.

The Mesquite Police Department captured 33-year-old Isabel Gonzales Monday, October 24th. Police said she was taken into custody following a 30 minute pursuit. The woman allegedly led authorities on a chase while driving a stolen pickup.

Gonzalez is in the process of being extradited to the McLennan County Jail.

Meantime, police said her alleged accomplice, 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez, is still on the run. Anyone with information on Hernandez’s whereabouts should call the Waco Police Department.

According to the Waco Police Department, Hernandez is also wanted for causing a wreck, and not stopping to render aid, as he fled from Waco Police Officers during a traffic stop.

Waco Police Detectives are working closely with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Robinson Police Department, Bellmead Police Department, Plano Police Department and other agencies across the state of Texas.

If you have any information regarding the location of Gonzalez or Hernandez, please call the Waco Police Department at (254) 750-7500 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or online at wacocrimestoppers.org.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, is a person of interest in the murder of a 3-year-old relative in Belton,...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
Raegyn Danielle Edgington is charged with abandoning or endangering a child, a state jail felony.
Bellmead mother charged after 2-year-old child tested positive for meth

Latest News

McLane Children's Hospital in Temple donated car seats to victims whose cars burned up during a...
Children’s hospital donates car seats to families who lost vehicles in pumpkin patch fire
There is a traffic alert.
Storm causes traffic light outages
FastCast
Brady's Monday Overnight FastCast
fastcast alico night waco
Camille's Monday Night Fastcast Update
Killeen ISD clothing donation closet
Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet