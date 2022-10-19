Ascension Providence and Waco’s March of Dimes Chapter spread awareness and support in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - October honors Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, and Ascension Providence and Waco’s March of Dimes are spreading awareness with fundraisers or support for women who experienced the unique grief of losing an infant.

“It’s a journey that you’re constantly walking,” Ginny Hall, March of Dimes Waco Chapter Donor Development Manager, said. “It’s never over,” she said. “It’s a day-to-day struggle, day-to-day battle. We just want people to know that they’re not alone and that there’s resources out there, and they can connect with other families that have experienced that journey to not feel alone.”

Before she joined March of Dimes, Hall experienced a loss she will never forget.

“Nine years ago, we lost our son Hayes due to preterm birth,” she said.

Hall said this was heartbreaking for her and her husband as the loss was so sudden.

“You’re surrounded by so much love and so much support just a few weeks following, but, then, when everyone has to go back to their normal lives, you’re still sitting in your loss and you’re still sitting in your grief where everyone else gets to move on,” she said.

To help Hall move on as well as honor her son’s life, she joined the Waco Chapter of the March of Dimes.

“Why I’m in this role with March of Dimes is to try to prevent preterm birth and infant loss,” Hall said.

She has put on several fundraisers and walks to raise money for research to determine causes of these deaths. She has also supported many women through this outlet who have also experienced similar losses.

She was also able to keep her son’s memory alive by adding a rock to the Ascension Providence Bereavement Garden. It’s not just any rock. The rock is painted green with “Hayes Lee--August 8, 2015″ in purple letters.

The rock joins a garden of several rocks with names, messages and dates placed by parents who have lost their babies.

“When they return to the hospital to pick up photographs or support brochures, I like to meet them here in the garden, give them an opportunity to place a painted rock with their baby’s name on it, and then just kind of sit here and have a private area to really acknowledge the loss,” Ascension Providence Perinatal Coordinator, Lauren Montgomery said.

The rock gardens are also joined by a bench, flowers and stepping stones, giving couples a private, peaceful place.

Montgomery said the garden was created during Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month--October--two years ago, in 2020, partnering with Hall and the March of Dimes.

“...to create a private and peaceful place for our families to be able to come and remember their babies,” Montgomery said.

This October, the March of Dimes in Waco will be hosting the Signature Chefs Auction Thursday, Oct. 27 to raise funds for research and support for women.

March of Dimes has six pre-term research centers nationwide. Hall said the money raised from the fundraiser will go to these research centers to determine more causes and preventions for infant deaths, preterm births, maternal mortality and birth defects.

While the research is ongoing, Hall recommends some things she learned from the loss of her son, especially while trying to have more children.

“Not knowing the reason why we went into labor early is scary,” Hall said. We had to lean on our family and our friends and our church and our faith to get through that, and, then, also really advocate for myself and speaking with my doctor...letting them know so they can help us and guide us through that process as well.”

Even though it was scary for Hall, her and her husband now have three children, an 8-year-old girl and a set of 6-year-old twins. She said she is very grateful for the support of her loved ones, Ascension Providence and the March of Dimes.

She plans to continue to support women who are grieving and expand the bereavement garden in partnership with Ascension Providence. They plan to add a plaque and hold a memorial service in December.

Montgomery said anyone interested in placing a rock in the garden to remember their baby can contact her--Lauren.Montgomery@ascension.org.

For anyone experiencing a recent loss, you can visit digital resources for bereavement on the March of Dimes website.

The March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Auction will start at 6 p.m. next Thursday. The auction will feature several local chefs from the Waco area. A ticket is $200 and can be purchased using this link. As of Wednesday morning, the fundraiser in Waco has already raised around $65,000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.