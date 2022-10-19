Case of monkeypox confirmed at Killeen High School

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Health District on Wednesday, Oct. 19, notified parents with students enrolled at Killeen High School that a case of monkeypox was confirmed on campus.

“The individual has not been on our campus since October 5, 2022. The Bell County Health District notified us of this case on October 18, 2022,” the school district said.

“If there are any additional cases, we will share that information with you. The health district does not believe this case is widespread.”

Officials said “individuals deemed as close contacts have already been notified by phone by our district and campus nursing staff.”

Health authorities say the monkey pox virus is a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Individuals may experience swollen lymph nodes on one or both sides of your neck, armpits, or groin.

