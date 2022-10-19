Case of monkeypox confirmed at Killeen High School

FILE GRAPHIC
FILE GRAPHIC(KTTC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Health District on Wednesday, Oct. 19, notified parents with students enrolled at Killeen High School that a case of monkeypox was confirmed on campus.

“The individual has not been on our campus since October 5, 2022. The Bell County Health District notified us of this case on October 18, 2022,” the school district said.

“If there are any additional cases, we will share that information with you. The health district does not believe this case is widespread.”

Officials said “individuals deemed as close contacts have already been notified by phone by our district and campus nursing staff.”

Health authorities say the monkey pox virus is a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Individuals may experience swollen lymph nodes on one or both sides of your neck, armpits, or groin.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail

Latest News

David Armando Solis-Bernal
Judge declares mistrial in case of former Waco man accused of sexually abusing young relative
Weather Xtra 10.16.22
Weather Xtra 10.16.22
DJ gets his honorary Waco Police badge
Texas boy with terminal cancer honored by Waco Police
New Near You: Collect 'Em - 10.19.22
New Near You: Collect 'Em - 10.19.22