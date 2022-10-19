College Station family continues to raise bar with eye-catching Halloween displays

The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
The displays pay tribute to anything from social media trends to well-known movies.
By Caleb Britt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve driven down Windrift Cove in College Station during October, you can’t help but see the Los Muertos Family.

It’s a Halloween-inspired display of skeletons depicting anything from social media trends to well-known movie scenes or even morning shows.

Below is the latest display of the Brazos Valley This Morning team.

The nearly four-year tradition was started by Sammie and Michelle DeLeon.

“It kind took off to where we kind of set them up for a scene once a day, every day for the month of October,” Sammie DeLeon said.

Michelle DeLeon said they draw inspiration from everywhere. That can be the things around them, TikTok or events like Aggie gameday.

“One year, we had a spreadsheet,” Michelle DeLeon said.

Some of their favorite displays include a tribute to the 7-year-old “Corn Kid” Tariq, “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” high school homecomings, the artist Selena and the movie “Believe.” The DeLeons prepare new displays the night before, and it takes around 30-45 minutes to complete.

Sammie DeLeon said the community keeps them motivated and they love seeing families walk by their home or comment on the latest display on their Los Muertos Family Facebook page.

“The smiles and then the comments are pure motivation for us to know that we’re bringing a little October joy to everybody in town,” Sammie DeLeon said.

