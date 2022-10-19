Enjoying the cold? It’s finally feeling seasonable...and it’s gone.

Although temperatures Wednesday morning have not cooled off quite as much as anticipated thanks to a weak wind (and not a calm wind), we’re still expecting to see 30s and 40s this morning. Today is going to be another cool day with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s, but we’re right back into the abnormal heat we’ve been seeing for the majority of October. Calm winds today will turn a bit breezy tomorrow and Friday coming out of the southwest. Southwesterly winds are a dry and warm wind coming off the higher terrain of West Texas and Mexico so highs will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s Thursday and Friday! Afternoon highs will be hotter and so will the morning temperatures too. We’re forecasting upper 40s and low 50s Thursday morning with mid-50s Friday morning.

Winds will shift to become a bit more southerly Friday and then will greatly increase this weekend. The boosted southerly winds, which may gust to between 30 and 40 MPH Saturday and Sunday, will elevate the fire danger and also gradually bring in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the upper 80s while Sunday’s highs climb close to and even a bit over 90° with partly cloudy skies overhead. We’re likely not going to see any rain (outside of morning sprinkles) Sunday, but rain chances climb to 50% Monday and 40% Tuesday. We’re expecting a strong storm system to roll through the United States with a trailing cold front swinging through our area. Although there really isn’t a ton of cold air behind this front, it’ll likely be coming through Monday afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Strong storms could be possible Monday and we could also see some heavy rain too. Although rain should come to a close Monday evening, another storm system could arrive Tuesday and bring us some more rain. Temperatures Monday drop into the low-to-mid 80s and then drop into the mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday. Highs after Tuesday are a bit uncertain because they depend on whether or not the second storm system blows through Tuesday, but temperatures are expected to be close to or slightly above average in the 70s and low 80s.

