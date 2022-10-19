Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend

The fire was first reported at 1:15 p.m.
The fire was first reported at 1:15 p.m.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open this weekend, praise the Lord,” the farm announced on its Facebook page.

It will be honoring any tickets that were used this past Saturday.

Those tickets, the farm said, have have been “un-scanned” and “will be redeemable any one-time during the remainder of our season.”

Bell county officials are still investigating the fire and have yet to determine who and or what ignited it.

The farm is working with the families who lost their vehicles in the fire and raising funds to help them repurchase car seats destroyed by the blaze.

Tickets can be purchased online at a discount on therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail

Latest News

Purple Heart Project - 10.19.22
Purple Heart Project - 10.19.22
Law enforcement officers are currently gathered outside a home in the 100 block of Inwood Drive.
Milam County deputy shot in rural area near Rockdale
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 10.19.22
Daily 4 on KWTX@4 - 10.19.22
Police outside La Vega High School
Waco man arrested after threat made against La Vega High School on social media