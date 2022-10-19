Fire marshal clears Robinson Family Farm for reopening after massive fire this past weekend

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Family Farm on Wednesday announced it had been cleared for reopening this weekend after a massive grass fire in its parking lot torched more than 70 vehicles on Saturday, Oct. 15.

“Big update, y’all! We got the clear from the fire marshal to open this weekend, praise the Lord,” the farm announced on its Facebook page.

It will be honoring any tickets that were used this past Saturday.

Those tickets, the farm said, have have been “un-scanned” and “will be redeemable any one-time during the remainder of our season.”

Bell county officials are still investigating the fire and have yet to determine who and or what ignited it.

The farm is working with the families who lost their vehicles in the fire and raising funds to help them repurchase car seats destroyed by the blaze.

Tickets can be purchased online at a discount on therobinsonfamilyfarm.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.