Florence ISD releases students early while it investigates potential threat to students

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
FLORENCE, Texas (KWTX) - The Florence Independent School District on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, released students early from school “out of an abundance of caution” while it investigates a potential threat.

The school district’s administration was made aware of the potential threat to students and staff and “immediately engaged in a coordinated investigation with Florence Police Department to determine the credibility of that threat,” a district spokesperson said.

“While there was no indication that FISD students were in imminent danger, the FISD administration decided to release students from school, out of an abundance of caution.”

The school district will continue to work with law enforcement to determine the origin and credibility of the threat.

