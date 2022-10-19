North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

Carrollton Police Department(Carrollton Police Department)
By ANNIE GIMBEL
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) - An officer with the Carrollton Police Department was killed in the line of duty overnight.

He was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of 1905 E. President George Bush Turnpike when he was hit by a passing driver. It happened just before 10:30 p.m.

That driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

The officer was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital on Parker Road in Plano.

“We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight,” the department shared on social media.

Fellow officers gathered at the hospital and awaited his transport to the Collin County Medical Examiners office, according to public safety information manager Jolene DeVito.

This is a developing story, please click back for updates.

