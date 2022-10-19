Strong winds return and it heats us back up

By Brady Taylor and Jillian Grace
The record low temperature for October 19th was tied Wednesday morning. We dropped down to 37°, which ties the record set back in 1989. If you’re loving these fall-like temperatures, make sure to get outside today because we have a warming trend heading our way. Temperatures will be back well above the normal for this time of the year starting Thursday and we only get hotter heading into the weekend as well.

The return of breezy west/southwest winds start to warm us back up Thursday. We should see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds look to pick up even more heading into the weekend and turn more out of the south. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph expected for the weekend. Temperatures look to warm up near 90° for Saturday and Sunday. The return of the warmth and strong winds will elevate fire danger across Central Texas this weekend. Thankfully we should see humidity levels rise, but our ground is still so dry that we need to be cautious outdoors. On the other hand, with the increase in humidity, it will start to feel a little more uncomfortable outdoors, but we should start to see more clouds moving in.

Keep in mind that as our afternoon temperatures begin to increase our morning temperatures will follow. Thursday starts out in the upper 40s and low 50s with lows eventually climbing into the 60s by the weekend.

Our next weather change arrives early next week. Another cold front is set to move in, but it will not bring us as much of a cool down that took place throughout this past week, but it will knock our temperature back down. Rain chances look best Monday and could potentially linger into Tuesday if we see additional disturbances move into our area. Right now, forecast models are not in agreement of how everything will play out next week regarding how long rain sticks around and just how cool our temperatures get. As of Wednesday, we are forecast temperatures into the 70s for much of next work week.

