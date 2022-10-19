Trump to be deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation lawsuit filed by a writer who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s.

The deposition scheduled for Wednesday will give lawyers for E. Jean Carroll a chance to interrogate Trump about the assault allegations and statements he made in 2019 when she first told her story publicly.

Trump says the rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

A judge last week rejected Trump’s request to delay the deposition.

Details of where, when and how Trump was to be questioned haven’t been revealed by either his lawyers or Carroll’s.

Only the date has been revealed in court filings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail

Latest News

The company says the two features it started testing earlier this year to combat shared...
Netflix plans to roll out password-sharing crackdown in 2023
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
Special treatment for this toy
Toy dinosaur the size of a small child gets VIP treatment on flight home to Washington state