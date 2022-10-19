Waco man arrested after threat made against La Vega High School on social media

Police outside La Vega High School
Police outside La Vega High School(Brad Vaughn for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Central Texas arrested Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, after a threat against La Vega High School was posted on social media on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

A day earlier, Walton was reportedly seen in the parking lot of a La Vega ISD school inside a car, wearing a mask. Police officers confronted him and he reportedly left without incident.

On Wednesday, a social media post shared at about 2 p.m. threatened to harm students at La Vega High School. Police eventually learned Walton was the person behind the threat.

Police said Walton shared a second social media post - after the initial threat - to apologize for making the threat.

Bellmead Police officers located Walton at an apartment on 4th street in Waco.

The man was taken into custody. He is not yet listed in the McLennan County Jail roster.

