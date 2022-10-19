Wednesday’s Powerball winnings jump over $500 million

FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.
FILE - The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wednesday night’s Powerball has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark.

The winnings are estimated at $508 million after no ticket matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing.

The cash value of Wednesday’s jackpot is about $256 million.

The Powerball jackpot hasn’t crossed the half-billion mark since Jan. 5 when tickets in Wisconsin and California split the $632.6 million jackpot.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Rusty Garrett was diagnosed in July with stage 2 to 3 esophageal cancer, which is cancer that...
Beloved weatherman Rusty Garrett says faith, family and community are his blessings as he battles cancer
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
LIVE: Biden remarks on infrastructure law, to release 15M barrels from oil reserve with more possible
FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved...
Carbon monoxide at Kansas City school sends 8 to hospital
File Graphic (KWTX)
Florence ISD releases students early while it investigates potential threat to students
An embryologist uses a microscope to examine an embryo, visible on a monitor, center, at a...
Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment