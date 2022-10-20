10 Things To Do in central Texas: October 22-23
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Check out 10 things to do in central Texas this weekend!
Baylor Homecoming Game
Baylor Homecoming Parade
Floating Mercado
Community Ofrenda
Hispanic Heritage @ The Mayborn Museum
Haunted Hayride
City of Temple - Parks & Recreation
80′s Night Name That Tune Bingo
Name That Tune Bingo: 80s Night
Haunted House
The Beltonian Theatre Haunted House
Tica Cat Show
Fire Open House
Calendar • Killeen, TX • CivicEngage
“Pumpkin Spice & Semper Fi”: Bake Sale for Toys for Tots
Saturday 10 am
401 Cranbrook Dr.
Woodway, TX
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.