10 Things To Do in central Texas: October 22-23

A five-year-old girl from Central Texas is continuing her Marine grandfather’s legacy of helping with Toys for Tots by donating over a $1,000 she made at a cupcake stand in her front yard.(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Check out 10 things to do in central Texas this weekend!

Baylor Homecoming Game

Baylor vs Kansas

Baylor Homecoming Parade

Floating Mercado

Community Ofrenda

Hispanic Heritage @ The Mayborn Museum

Haunted Hayride

City of Temple - Parks & Recreation

80′s Night Name That Tune Bingo

Haunted House

Tica Cat Show

Fire Open House

“Pumpkin Spice & Semper Fi”: Bake Sale for Toys for Tots

Saturday 10 am

401 Cranbrook Dr.

Woodway, TX

