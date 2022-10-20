90s make a comeback for the weekend

The weather has been so gorgeous, and at times chilly, the past few days. That will be a thing of the past by the weekend with warmer, sunny, and more humid days approaching. Until the dew points come up, very high fire weather conditions stick around as air still remains dry and winds will slowly start to increase now and through the weekend. As the winds pick up and pull in moisture from the south, we’re looking at a big warm up for the weekend with highs back into the 90s.

The gusty south winds pulling the heat and humidity into Central Texas this weekend will give us our next chance for rain early next week with an incoming cold front. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty with how strong the front will be, timing on its arrival, and how much rain we could see, which areas look to get the most, etc. As of now, the front looks to come between Monday and Wednesday and could drop .25″ to over a 1″ in spots. Quite a different and something we will tracking the trends of over the next few days.

Behind the system, we could see more fall-feeling weather again for the middle of next week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

