Arrest made after building in Copperas Cove struck by gunfire

Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, is charged with two counts of deadly...
Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, is charged with two counts of deadly conduct-discharge firearm.(Copperas Cove Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Clay Mitchell McCumber, 27, of Copperas Cove, charged with deadly conduct-discharge firearm, after a building was struck by a round of ammunition on Oct. 18.

Police responded to 2990 East Business Highway 190 after shots were fired at approximately 5:37 p.m.

Officers arrived on scene and observed a damaged window on the front of the building, and located a bullet fragment.

An investigation identified McCumber as the person who fired the round that struck the building, police said. He was taken into custody on Oct. 19.

Police said further investigation revealed McCumber’s involvement in a separate incident on October 8, 2022, in which officers responded to 2990 E Business Highway 190 for shots fired. This incident also resulted in property damage, police said.

McCumber was charged with a second count of deadly conduct-discharge firearm.

On Oct. 20, McCumber was arraigned by Justice of the Peace John Guinn and jailed on bonds totaling $75,000.

