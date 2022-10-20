Bellmead man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of young relative

By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 21-year-old Bellmead man was sentenced to 25 years in prison with no parole Thursday after his conviction in July for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old family member in 2019.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Charles Bradshaw to the minimum prison term after reviewing a presentence report from probation officers that also included a psychiatric evaluation.

A 19th State District Court jury convicted Bradshaw in July of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 6, which is punishable by a minimum of 25 years in prison without parole up to 99 years or life in prison with no parole. Bradshaw elected to have the judge assess his sentence.

In testimony from Bradshaw’s July trial, the child’s mother and Kerry Burkley, associate director of the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims andChildren, both testified the girl reported that Bradshaw forced her to put his penis in her mouth while Bradshaw was naked in his bedroom at a home in the 1100 block of Gilliam Street.

The girl, now 8, was unable to describe the incident on the witness stand, withdrawing as prosecutors asked her to tell the jury what happened. She said she could not remember if Bradshaw abused her in his bedroom.

The girl’s mother testified she came home early from work and found Bradshaw naked in bed with the young family member. She said the girl seemed to signal the abuse by putting her finger in her mouth when asked if Bradshaw touched her inappropriately.

The mother immediately called police.

Bradshaw’s attorney, Abel Reyna, said the judge’s sentence “takes into consideration very specific mitigating factors with respect”  to Bradshaw. “Obviously we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, but we respect their verdict and we respect the court’s sentence on this matter,” Reyna said. “Now we begin the appellate process on the trial.”

