Magnolia’s Silobration 2022 to include roller skating rink as concerts return

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Magnolia is ‘skating’ into the Fall season.

Next week is the 7th Annual ‘Silobration,’ a celebration of the grand opening of Magnolia Market at the Silos back in 2015.

This year, Chip and Joanna Gaines plan to ‘roll’ back the clock.

For the first time ever, the Silobration will include a roller skating rink!

In 2020, Silobration was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, Silobration returned but without concerts.

This year nighttime concerts have returned.

To purchase tickets for the concerts and roller skating, go here.

The Silobration vendor fair and daytime music is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.