Record low Wednesday morning with near record highs this weekend

I, for one, am completely confused as to what season it is. Tuesday and Wednesday felt like November and December, but we’re right back into September-like weather starting tomorrow! Not only will we see high temperatures well above average, we could easily tie or break a few record high temperatures. Thanks to gusty west winds returning overnight, morning lows are starting out in the low-to-mid 50s and full sunshine boosts temperatures into the mid-80s this afternoon. A few upper 80s are also possible today too. We’ll see morning temperatures dip back into the mid-50s Friday with highs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. The reason for the big boost in temperatures? It’s all about the wind! South winds will gust to near 25 MPH Friday and gust to between 30 and 40 MPH Saturday and Sunday! The gusty south winds will bring us the warmth but also bring us the humidity too. We’re forecasting lows in the low 60s Saturday and then in the upper 60s and low 70s Sunday and especially Monday. As far as record temperatures go, Friday’s record of 91° will be challenged by a forecast high of 90°. Sunday’s record of 89° will also be challenged by a forecast high of 90° too. Saturday’s record high of 94° set in 1994 is like a bit too warm to reach. Should we break Sunday’s record high, October will no longer have a record high below 90°.

The gusty south winds pulling the heat and humidity into Central Texas this weekend will be tapped into by an approaching cold front. The energy with this storm system will be mostly to our north, so we may not have enough energy along the front to bring widespread and high rainfall totals. We will see rain, yes, but the rainfall totals are now only expected to be between a quarter-inch and half-inch with higher rainfall totals, potentially approaching 1″, east of I-35. Monday’s front arrives during the afternoon and could bring a few stronger storms with gusty winds and maybe some small hail. The cold front is expected to move through cleanly and likely dries us out until Friday, but there’s a chance some lingering rain could move in behind the front Tuesday. Tuesday’s rain chances have dropped to 30% and temperatures will drop from the low-to-mid 80s Monday into the mid-to-upper 70s Tuesday. We’re not expecting a deep cold air mass to move through, but we are forecasting near-normal temperatures through the middle of next week. A brief warmup could be on the way Thursday into Friday before another front arrives. Friday’s front gives us a 20% rain chance with highs next weekend potentially dipping back into the 70s.

