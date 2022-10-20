Student loan forgiveness application opens, invites ample scam opportunities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On October 17, President Joe Biden opened up applications for the student loan forgiveness program, which allows borrowers to receive up to $10,000 in debt relief if they earn less than $125,000, or $20,000 if they received Pell grants.

Studies from Collegeboard and the U.S. Department of Education indicate that the cost of four-year colleges has nearly tripled since 1980, while federal support has remained stagnant.

“Millions of people, working and middle class folks, can apply for this relief and it’s simple and it’s now,” said Biden in a press conference. “It’s easy, it’s fast. I’m officially launching this new application site at studentaid.gov.”

According to the president, more than eight million Americans have already applied.

One of them is Central Texan Samantha Lafitte, a nurse from Moody who says her application experience was exceptionally easy.

“I had to enter my social security number, my name, sign my name at the bottom, click the box to verify all the stipulations I fell under, and that was it,” Lafitte told KWTX.

Unfortunately, the ease of the application process also gives ample opportunity to scammers hoping to take advantage of any confusion, which is especially common for federal programs like this one.

“It’s kind of open season for scammers in that way, in that there’s such a large pool of people that are gonna be affected by this,” said Katie Galan of the Better Business Bureau.

“So that’s really kind of the main reason why unfortunately we’ll see a lot of these cases coming about in the next couple of months.”

The Better Business Bureau advises taking precautions by getting to know the terms of your student loan and relief program before acting, never paying money for a free government program application like this one, and being wary of out-of-the-blue calls or messages claiming to be from the government

Borrowers have until December 31, 2023 to apply.

