Two sentenced in murder of Central Texas mother gunned down in front of her son

Edgar Barr-Lazcano, 45, and Cecola Mozon, 44, both of Hillsboro, on Thursday, Oct. 20, were sentenced to 25 and 20 years in prison for the murder of Deonshira "Deon" Slider, 27.
(KWTX) - Edgar Barr-Lazcano, 45, and Cecola Mozon, 44, both of Hillsboro, on Thursday, Oct. 20, were sentenced to 25 and 20 years in prison for the murder of Deonshira “Deon” Slider, 27, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Mozon and Barr-Lazcano, in a romantic relationship at the time, shot and killed Slider while the mother was in the mail room at the Crestview Apartments in Hillsboro the morning of Feb. 23, 2018.

Deonshira Slider (photo: YouCaring page)
Deonshira Slider (photo: YouCaring page)

The victim’s four-year-old son was present and witnessed the shooting, prosecutors said. Paramedics transported the wounded mother to a Fort Worth hospital, where she later died.

Prior to the murder, Mozon harassed and stalked Slider at her place of work, her apartment, and on social media. Slider reported death threats from Mozon about a week before she was murdered, prosecutors said.

