Tx DOT Official among eight facing prostitution-related charges

Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution
Eight arrested for solicitation of prostitution(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Department of Public Safety, a Human Trafficking and Online Solicitation Operation was conducted by the DPS Criminal Investigations Division and Midland County Sherriff’s Office which led to the arrest of eight individuals.

The operation was supported by DPS Highway Patrol and Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Divisions.

The goal of the operation was to target individuals soliciting prostitutes, as well as to identify and apprehend individuals suspected to be involved in human trafficking by using various websites to solicit sexual acts.

The eight arrested were taken to Midland County Jail for soliciting prostitution.

Among the arrested was Gene P Powell Jr, the Public Information Officer with the Texas Department of Transportation in Odessa. According to Ector County jail records, this is not the first time Powell has been arrested, in 2004 he was arrested and charged with prostitution.

The others arrested are Austin Barnes, Ronnie Dixon, Christopher Holmes, Felipe Lemus, Wilbert Ruiz, Albert Solis, and Trey Luckey.

CBS7 will update this story as we know more.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir
Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse

Latest News

The Baylor professors are working with a team of researchers from other universities to stop...
Baylor professors use AI to identify online listings that lead to criminal activity
Magnolia's Silobration 2022 will feature a roller skating rink, the return of nighttime...
Magnolia’s Silobration 2022 to include roller skating rink as concerts return
The Baylor professors are working with a team of researchers from other universities to stop...
Baylor professors using AI to stop crime online
Their purposes go beyond active shooter situations, according to local school officials.
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas