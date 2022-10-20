US citizen pleads guilty in death of British motorcyclist

An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has...
An unknown person holds a photo of 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The wife of a U.S. diplomat has pleaded guilty in the British motorcyclist's death.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s been some tension between the U.S. and the U.K. over the death of a 19-year-old British motorcyclist who was hit by an American woman, the wife of a U.S. diplomat.

Anne Sacoolas pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in the crash that resulted in the death of Harry Dunn.

Sacoolas admitted she was driving on the wrong side of the road at the time of the deadly accident.

It happened three years ago near a U.S. military base where her husband worked.

Just weeks after the accident, Sacoolas was able to leave the U.K. because of diplomatic immunity, and when British authorities tried to have her brought back to face charges, U.S. authorities declined.

Sacoolas made a virtual appearance at a British court on Thursday.

The judge will drop the more serious charge because of the plea.

Sacoolas potentially faces five years in jail, but she could be sentenced to just community service.

She will be sentenced next month.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir
Landowner wants McLennan County to fence off private road to block trespassers’ access to ‘Felon’s Playground’ at Tradinghouse

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Texas struggles to get guns away from domestic violence suspects, leaving victims in danger
Liz Truss resigns as prime minister on her 45th day in office, the shortest tenure in U.K....
British Prime Minister Truss resigns, but political and economic turmoil linger
FILE - An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper participates in artillery training during a field...
Military suicides drop as leaders push new programs
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health,...
LIVE: Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding nation’s infrastructure