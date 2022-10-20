Uvalde victim honored on what would have been 11th birthday

UVALDE, Texas (KWTX) - Today Lexi Rubio, a victim of the Robb Elementary School massacre, would have turned 11 on Thursday, Oct. 20.

To honor her memory, her mother requested a special meal from the Uvalde McDonald’s called “The Lexi Burger” meal.

When Lexi’s mother reached out to us to ask if we could feature this item on our menu for her special day, we were deeply touched. We are honored to pay this tribute to Lexi in our own way,” said the Uvalde McDonald’s on Facebook.

The “Lexi Burger” is a plain cheeseburger served alongside a small order of fries, and a four-piece order of McNuggets. The items are sold separately, but the combination will allow you to create the special “Lexi Burger” meal.

Along with McDonald’s, the Starbucks in Uvalde will celebrate Lexi with her favorite drink, the “Sweet Peach Green Tea Lemonade.”

The family is also hosting the “Lexi’s Legacy Run 5K” from Oct. 20 to Nov. 20 with proceeds going to “helping restore a sense of community in Uvalde, TX.”

