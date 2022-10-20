Waco man accused in school shooter threat against La Vega ISD schools posted apology on Snapchat: affidavit

Benjamin Walton, 20,
Benjamin Walton, 20,(McLennan County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - A photo shared on Snapchat of a man wearing a ski mask, and apologizing for a school shooter threat against La Vega Independent School District campuses, helped investigators identify the suspect blamed for the “hard lock down” at the district.

Benjamin Lee Walton, 20, is charged with false alarm or report involving a school after he allegedly posted a threat on social media against La Vega ISD campuses on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The La Vega ISD Police Department and Bellmead Police Department were dispatched Oct. 18 to the 4300 block of Harrison Street after a report of a suspicious vehicle was made. Officers identified Watson as the driver and his passenger, both allegedly wearing ski masks. The men were released at the time, a court document states.

According to the arrest affidavit, Bellmead officers were notified at around 2:30 p.m. Oct. 19 of a school shooter threat made against the La Vega schools, which prompted a “hard lock down” that forced students to remain inside the campus even after school ended for the day.

Police outside La Vega High School
Police outside La Vega High School(Brad Vaughn for KWTX)

Police officers were stationed at each campus during the lock down as McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies drove around the area looking for Walton’s vehicle.

Authorities eventually learned Walton was the person behind the threat after they were made aware of a post on the social media app Snapchat. “Walton was identified as the suspect and had posted on Snapchat, a picture of him and the passenger in their ski mask, stating ‘sorry’ about a shooting threat to La Vega ISD,” the affidavit states.

The Waco Police Department was dispatched to the alleged apartment of the suspect on 4th Street in Waco, where he was detained.

Walton was taken to the McLennan County Jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond. The arrest warrant states authorities have been unable to locate the passenger who was with Walton in the car the day before the threat.

The passenger was not identified in the arrest warrant for Walton and police have not yet released his name.

