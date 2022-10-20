West Volunteer Ambulance Association hosting fundraiser for new, much-needed ambulance

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The West Volunteer Ambulance Association, one of nine volunteer ambulance services left in Texas, is hosting a fundraiser Sunday for a new ambulance that will serve and save lives for people in West and surrounding areas.

Volunteers respond to emergency calls 24-7 in West and cities up to 20 miles around West.

““I worked last night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.,” Garrett Uptmore, a West volunteer EMT, said. “You just don’t know where to get a call. You might get one, two in the morning, four in the morning, you just never know.“

Uptmore volunteers while working a full-time job. He is one of the few volunteers for West EMS, but, about a decade ago, he would have been one of over 60 volunteers.

“After the explosion back in 2013, we dwindled down on volunteers,” Marek said. “We had 64 volunteers. We’re down to 22. Out of those 20, 13 are active, so majority of them are on the ambulance majority of the time.”

This bunch of volunteers respond to over 90 calls a month, transporting patients about 20 miles south to Waco or north to Hillsboro, where the nearest hospitals are.

“We’re putting a lot of miles on ambulances, and, having the three ambulances we’ve got, we’re going to have to, within the next year or so, replace our oldest one or else we’re going to wear them out,” Marek said.

Even though they are low on volunteers, they are still working to improve their equipment and response times by working to get a new ambulance. They are asking the community to participate in their fundraiser to help them fund the new addition.

“So the main reason for this benefit again, is for us to be able to be able to purchase an ambulance here soon,” Uptmore said. “At least this way, this benefit will be able to help us put a big chunk towards a new ambulance.”

A new ambulance would cost upward of $300,000.

The fundraiser is Sunday at 11 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in West. Uptmore said there will be barbeque dinners, an auction, raffles and a live band. All proceeds will go toward funding the new ambulance.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.