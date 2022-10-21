22 migrants discovered abandoned in South Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (KWTX) - A total of 37 migrants were found by Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents from two failed smuggling attempts and a stash house.

Weslaco Border Patrol agents were called Oct. 20 by the Pharr Police Department to assistant regarding migrants encountered during a smuggling event.

Phar police advised they had received a call regarding a trailer suspected of being used to smuggle migrants.

When authorities arrived at the location, the vehicle was abandoned, and a search of the utility trailer revealed a total of 22 migrants all determined to be undocumented.

All the migrants were in good health and the driver was not located.

RGV agents with assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Oct. 20 four subjects in a human smuggling stash house in Mission.

Agents identified all subjects to be undocumented in the U.S. The subjects were citizens of Mexico. No caretaker was identified.

On October 19, RGV agents working near Falcon Heights, Texas initiated a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued until the driver crashed into a fence and several subjects fled the vehicle.

A search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of six migrants. The driver was not located.

Rio Grande City Border Patrol agents with the assistance of the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, attempted a vehicle stop on a white GMC Acadia suspected of transporting migrants near Rio Grande City.

When law enforcement officials turned on their emergency equipment, the driver veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Agents apprehended five migrants who were determined to be undocumented present in the U.S.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was not located.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

