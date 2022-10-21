Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl allegedly abducted by 27-year-old man

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas on Friday issued an Amber Alert for Brisa Nicolas, 13, a San Antonio girl allegedly abducted overnight.

The suspect in the abduction is 27-year-old Cristian Navarro Ortiz, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The girl was last seen at 4 a.m. on Oct. 21 in the 2600 block of Seal Pointe in San Antonio.

She was reportedly wearing a white shirt with Calvin Klein branding in gold rhinestones, a black skirt, and bracelets on her left wrist.

Navarro is reportedly 5′8″ tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Information on the suspect’s vehicle has not yet been provided by DPS.

