Authorities investigating deadly crash on I-35N in Central Texas

HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday evening was investigating a deadly wreck on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.

The wreck was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Photos taken at the scene of the wreck, and shared with KWTX, show a badly mangled sports car and an 18-wheeler on the shoulder.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

Deadly wreck on I-35 north of Hillsboro, Texas. (Photo obtained by KWTX)

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.