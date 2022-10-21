Authorities investigating deadly crash on I-35N in Central Texas

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.(Photo obtained by KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday evening was investigating a deadly wreck on the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 just north of Hillsboro in Hill County.

The wreck was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Photos taken at the scene of the wreck, and shared with KWTX, show a badly mangled sports car and an 18-wheeler on the shoulder.

This is a developing story. No further information is available.

