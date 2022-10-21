Central Texas haunted house revamped this year for more unique scares

American Scare Grounds
American Scare Grounds(Ally Kadlubar)
By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ELM MOTT, Texas (KWTX) - American Scare Grounds in Elm Mott is scaring Central Texas with a completely revamped haunted house experience.

Bobby Crane, the Owner and President of American Scare Grounds bought Waco Haunted House, which was opened for around 30 years, in 2021 without enough time to make changes. They started designing and working on the project in the spring of 2022.

“We’ve been working at it pretty much day in and day out this entire time,” Crane said.

He said his team and him completely redid the main house with different, unique designs and themes.

“Everything inside has been completely redone,” he said. “Nothing looks like it was before. That’s my big thing, is I want people to walk through this year and be like, ‘my goodness, this thing has just changed so much. I can’t wait to see what they do going forward.’”

Crane has been intrigued by haunted houses ever since he experienced his first one when he was 13.

“I just had the time in my life I loved it, and I was like, okay, I got to have more of this,” Crane said. “I started going to every single one I could find, and, as the years went on, I knew that this is what I wanted to do.”

He said he learned a lot about how to run a haunted house and how to bring the Halloween spirit to the location. When he saw the Waco Haunted House up for sale, he knew this would be the perfect place for his “scare grounds.”

“I started envisioning all of it...the whole red, white and blue and everything like that, so I just rolled with it,” Crane said.

American Scare Grounds is open for two more weekends on Friday and Saturday evenings. Crane said it is for all ages, and he recommends purchasing tickets online.

