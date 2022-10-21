Cows on the loose at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A roundup of loose cattle is underway at Cherokee Park.

Louisville Metro police, along with Louisville Metro Animal Services and Louisville Metro Parks, were called to the park after the animals were first spotted this morning.

LMPD officers were called to the Dog Hill area of Cherokee Park after livestock were seen walking around the area. The cattle were seen on the golf course and near the park lake. Officers saw around a dozen cattle walking around.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. The cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.

As of Noon, Metro police say six cattle have been secured and put back into a truck. Four others have been contained. None of the cattle have been hurt.