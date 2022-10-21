Firefighter injured in crash while working another wreck

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A local firefighter had to be transported to the hospital after being involved in a wreck while working to clear another wreck.

According to a Facebook post, the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department was working a wreck on Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road when another wreck involving two other vehicles and their command truck occurred.

Facebook post from Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department
Facebook post from Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department(KWTX)

A firefighter was transported to Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest with non-life threatening injuries. Their identity has not been released.

