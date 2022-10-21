Firefighter injured in crash while working another wreck

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KWTX) - A local firefighter had to be transported to the hospital after being involved in a wreck while working to clear another wreck.

According to a Facebook post, the Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department was working a wreck on Highway 6 and Delmar Ranch Road when another wreck involving two other vehicles and their command truck occurred.

Facebook post from Valley Mills Volunteer Fire Department (KWTX)

A firefighter was transported to Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest with non-life threatening injuries. Their identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.