Firefighters in Bell County battling large grass fire north of Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters are battling a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple.

Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard are reportedly in the fire’s path.

This is a developing story. A KWTX reporter is heading to the scene to learn more about efforts to contain and extinguish the fire.

