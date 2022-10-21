Firefighters in Bell County battling large grass fire north of Temple

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Bell County Fire Fighters are battling a large grass fire in Pendleton, a community north of Temple.

Structures in the area of Cleghorn, Rose Hall, and Old Howard are reportedly in the fire’s path.

This is a developing story. A KWTX reporter is heading to the scene to learn more about efforts to contain and extinguish the fire.

