Fort Hood to close Main Gate for cleanup operation

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood officials have announced the temporary closure for the “AUSA Operation Great Place Cleanup” Saturday morning.

Select outbound traffic and inbound lanes at the Bernie Beck (Main) Gate and the Mayborn (East) Gate will be closed from 7:20 a.m. to noon.

The closure is in support of Operation Great Place Cleanup, an annual partnership program with the Central Texas AUSA chapter.

“DES is asking motorists to exercise caution and watch out for personnel conducting cleanup at these two locations,” said Fort Hood.

The Marvin Leath Visitors Center will not be impacted during this period.

