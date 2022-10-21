Fort Hood to host Cowboys 4 Heroes and Togetherness Day Saturday
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Hood will host two events Saturday for military families.
The Cowboys 4 Heroes event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Phantom Warrior Center, at 76544 37th St Bldg 194.
The event will have free barbecue by Cowboys 4 Heroes with cowboys cooking over an open fire, a car show, and family friendly activities.
The Fort Hood Chapel Communities will host a Togetherness Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel parking lot with music, crafts, and games.
Both events are open to DoD ID card holders only.
